June M. Jenno, 97, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - June Valley Jenno, age 97, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at St. Joseph's Home. A private funeral service will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Justin Thomas officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. June is survived by her husband, Lawrence Jenno of Ogdensburg, NY; a sister, Mary Kay Sheneman of Florida and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her brother, Lawrence "Tee" Hutt and a sister, Patricia (Hutt) Manning. June was born on April 17, 1923, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Delor H. and Jane (Burns) Hutt. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1942. June married Arthur F. Valley on February 20, 1943, at St. Mary's Cathedral. He predeceased her on June 3, 1987. Later in life, she married William Ferguson and then Richard Winter. June married Lawrence Jenno in 2009 at St. Mary's Cathedral. June was employed at the George Hall Corporation for thirty-seven years as a secretary, retiring in March of 1982. June enjoyed all kinds of crafts; her passions were needlework and painting. She belonged to the Legion of Mary, Blue Army, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, and St. Vincent de Paul. She also was very active in Showtime. June's family wishes to express deep thanks to the staff of St Joseph's Home for their loving care to June. Donations may be made in June's memory to St. Joseph's Nursing Home, 950 Linden Street Ogdensburg, NY 13669.