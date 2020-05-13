A little cool, but a nice, sunny day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wednesday was off to a chilly start, but it should be a fairly nice day.
Temperatures started in the 20s and 30s. A freeze warning is in effect for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 9 a.m. A freeze warning for northwestern St. Lawrence County is in effect until 8 a.m.
Skies will be sunny and it will warm up to about 50 degrees. That’s warmer than it’s been, but still quite a bit below average.
There’s a small chance of rain on Thursday and rain is likely on Friday. Highs will be around 60 both days.
Saturday will be a nice one. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
Showers are likely on Sunday. Highs will again be in the mid-60s.
It will be around 60 on Monday with a 50 percent chance of showers.
It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s on Tuesday.
