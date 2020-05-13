Mandated staff testing to begin soon at Samaritan’s nursing homes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is working on a plan to test full-time nursing home employees twice a week for COVID-19. It's something mandated by the state.
Vice President of Long Term Care Barbara Morrow says Samaritan is sending that plan to the state for review Wednesday.
Morrow says staff and residents at Samaritan Keep Home and Summit Village are being tested this week and next week for the virus.
She says the mandated employee testing is expected to begin within 7 days.
The tests will then be sent to the lab.
“We will be working with employee health and our infection control practitioners to be tracking this on a regular basis. We have enough tests right now to complete our testing at Samaritan Keep Home this week and to do Summit Village next week. After that we are dependent upon Jefferson County Public Health working with closely with Ginger Hall requesting supplies on a regular basis,” said Morrow.
Morrow says under new guidance, employees who work 3 days or fewer will only have to be tested once a week. There are about 700 employees working at Samaritan’s nursing homes.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.