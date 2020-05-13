Maryann E. Gallup, 65, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Maryann E. Gallup, age 65, passed away on May 10th, 2020 at Summit Village in Watertown, NY where she resided since 2018. Maryann Was born September 17th, 1954.
There will be no funeral services due to the Covid -19 virus. A family gathering will be in the fall at the family’s convenience and the burial will be at the Beech Plains Cemetery in West Pierrepont, NY.
Maryann is survived by her 4 children, Edward F. Petrus and his companion Elizabeth Bobb (Lowville, NY), Rodney W. Waite and his companion Holly Benware (Lowville, NY), a daughter Julie A. Pate and her husband, John (JB) Pate (Council, ID), Samuel J. and Tracey Gallup (Nevada). She is also survived by a sister Eva. M Widrick (Lowville, NY), an aunt, Gertrude Cox (Arizona), and several cousins.
Maryann had 7 grandchildren, Deycasha, Skykora and Ian Waite, Lucas and wife Aubrianna Pate and Kassidy and husband William Malone, Emily and Amanda Petrus, and nephew Aaron and Carie Widrick.
Maryann’s first marriage to Rodney Waite of Potsdam ended in divorce, she then married Fredrick Gallup whom passed away in November 1994. She spent many years with her companion, Ralph Stefhon, until his recent death in 2018. Maryann is also predeceased by her parents Charles Burton Mathous and Lila R. Robinson Mathous, and a brother-in-law Larry B. Widrick.
Maryann worked at various places while living in Potsdam NY, until she moved to Lowville where she worked at the J.P. Lewis Plant in Beaver Falls at the time owned by Boise Cascade. Maryann got her CNA degree and worked as a home health-aide until her decline in health caused her to retire.
Maryann loved her children and grandchildren. She was super proud to become a great grandmother to Leo John.
She loved spending time with family and friends. She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her dogs, cats and birds.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
