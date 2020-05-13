Mel’s Sports History: Dave Trembley

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Did you know there’s a graduate of Carthage High School who managed the Baltimore Orioles from 2007 to 2010?
In this history lesson, Mel introduces us to a baseball lifer with north country ties who has made a career in the sport.
He takes us back to May 21, 2007, about one month before Dave Trembley became manager of the birds of Baltimore.
The 1969 graduate of Carthage traveled a long road to become a coach with the Orioles.
Trembley took over as manager from Sam Perlozzo on June 18, 2007 and lasted until June 4, 2010. He’s a member of the SUNY Brockport Hall of Fame.
