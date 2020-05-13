Mt. Carmel Feast - a Watertown tradition - canceled

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s annual Mount Carmel Feast will not be held this summer.
That decision was made Tuesday evening.
Members of the Mount Carmel Feast committee and St. Anthony's Church tells 7 News it was best to forego the summer festival this year to keep people safe from COVID-19.
The celebration – originally scheduled for the last weekend of June – would have been the 104th.
"It's disappointing, but you know the most important thing is we want to keep people safe,” Father Christopher Looby said. “We don't want to see any more people sick and so we felt that canceling the festival this year would be in the public's best interest."
The actual feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is in July, and Looby says if it’s possible, they will have a small prayer service marking the day.
