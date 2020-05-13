New plans for old Watertown building

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's a new project for an old Watertown industrial building.
The building at 366 High Street, which is on the corner of Factory Street, is being gutted, while the outside is preserved.
Patrick Towne with E3d Architecture and Engineering in Texas tells 7 News once the rehab is done, it'll be used primarily for commercial tenants.
He has 3 that he is speaking with now.
On the top floor, Towne says he'll have an office.
He wouldn't disclose exactly what will go in the building, but will have more details in several weeks.
The work stopped because of COVID-19, but Towne hopes it'll start back up soon.
What is Towne’s connection with Watertown? His grandparents own a small farm in the Dexter area.
