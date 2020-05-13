No new COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
In St. Lawrence County, the total number of who have tested positive for the coronavirus to date remains at 194.
Officials said 152 people have been released from isolation, while 3 are currently hospitalized.
To date, 3,724 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.
Jefferson County reported no new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, meaning the total number of people who tested positive for it remains at 66.
Officials said no one is hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 63 have recovered from the virus.
There are 26 people in precautionary quarantine, 25 in mandatory quarantine and 3 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 2,258 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
