North country ‘ecstatic’ over getting green light to partially reopen

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Now that the north country has the green light to partially reopen for business, local officials are thrilled.
It means certain industries like construction and manufacturing will be able to get back to work starting Saturday.
"I'm ecstatic. It's a good win for the north country," said Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chair Scott Gray.
Up until Wednesday, the region had checked off 6 of the 7 criteria to reopen, but was slightly short on testing. After receiving thousands of test kits from the state and ramping up testing, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said the region now meets the testing criteria.
"As of yesterday, we hit 454 tests and now the north country has met the criteria and moving forward we are confident that they have the testing capacity that they need to reopen," she said.
However, during his visit to Jefferson Community College in Watertown on Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo warned the work isn't finished.
"That doesn't mean okay, we're done, we're reopening. Monitor everyday and that's the regional responsibility. Look at those numbers every day, see what's happening every day and respond to those numbers and that has to be done right here at home. That's the responsibility of every county and every person," said Cuomo. "You're reopening as long as it's not too soon and it is done right. People get cavalier, people get cocky, people get arrogant, they forget the pain we just went through.. we'll be right back in the same situation.
Gray echoed that sentiment saying it's up to the public to continue to meet the measurements to be able to go through to phase 2, 3 and 4.
"I just have to ask the public to remain vigilant in their effort and pay close attention to the measures that are in place, the social distancing, wearing a face mask and what not, because those measures are going to be critical," said Gray.
How soon until everything is back open? That depends on the numbers. If they’re good, each phase would be two weeks apart.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.