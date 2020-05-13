North country ‘ecstatic’ over getting green light to partially reopen

"That doesn't mean okay, we're done, we're reopening. Monitor everyday and that's the regional responsibility. Look at those numbers every day, see what's happening every day and respond to those numbers and that has to be done right here at home. That's the responsibility of every county and every person," said Cuomo. "You're reopening as long as it's not too soon and it is done right. People get cavalier, people get cocky, people get arrogant, they forget the pain we just went through.. we'll be right back in the same situation.