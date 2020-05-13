North country ready to reopen, governor says

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country is officially ready to begin phase one of reopening its economy.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his coronavirus briefing in Watertown Wednesday that the north country had met the last of seven criteria it needed to begin phase one on Friday.
Friday is May 15, the date the governor set for lifting his “pause” order.
The last criteria the seven-county north country region needed was conducting an average of 419 coronavirus tests a day, or 30 tests for every 1,000 people.
State officials said as of Tuesday, the number reached 454.
The state rushed the supplies the counties needed to bring testing up to the benchmark.
“So now the north country has met the criteria and moving forward we are confident they have the testing capacity to reopen,” said Melissa DeRosa, who’s Secretary to the Governor.
The region had already met the criteria for the number of contract tracers and for hospitalization and infection rates.
Phase one allows construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, select retail, agriculture, forestry, and fishing businesses to reopen.
