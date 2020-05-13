Special meeting called to consider administrative leave for Ogdensburg city manager

I specified in my earlier email that the resolution does not “violate” the City Charter. I would regard it a violation of section C-9 B if they directed you to hire or fire a specific individual. For example, if the Council directed you to hire a relative of one of the board members, or fire a specific employee. The board has the authority to communicate budget concerns and priorities, and ask that you follow the will of the majority of the Board. Specifically asking you to cut positions for budget purposes, particularly based on their concerns over significantly reduced income projections, does not violate the Charter. The City Manager is the mechanism by which the Board acts. You can chose to follow or not follow their directive at your own peril.