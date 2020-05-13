Stefanik reacts to news that north country will partially reopen Friday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is applauding the people who helped make it possible for the region to partially reopen for business on Friday.
It was announced Wednesday that the north country has met all 7 criteria needed to reopen.
Stefanik (R. - 21st District) released the following statement:
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 health and economic crisis, I have advocated against a one-size-fits all approach and instead for a regional approach within the State understanding the unique challenges and strengths of the North Country. After working diligently with our local, county, and state elected officials - as well as community leaders - our region has met all of the metrics laid out by New York State, it is imperative for small businesses and hardworking families that we start the process to safely re-open our North Country economy.
“I want to applaud our healthcare workers and county health departments for their courageous and essential service to our communities that helped our region get here today. Additionally, I’ve worked closely and constantly with local elected officials, chambers of commerce, and small businesses across our district and I appreciate their diligence throughout this challenging time. It’s important that we remain safe and vigilant in order to keep moving in the right direction so people can continue to get back to work and provide for their families. I will continue to work tirelessly on the federal level and in our district to keep us safely moving toward a healthy North Country economy.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.