Testing ramps up as Lewis County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases hold steady

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - As of Wednesday morning, Lewis County Public Health officials reported testing nearly 200 people more for the coronavirus than they had by the same time Tuesday.
Tuesday morning’s report showed that 733 people had been tested, compared with 925 on Wednesday.
Results are pending for 201 of those tests.
Counties are in the process of ramping up testing as one of the criteria they need to meet to start reopening the region’s economy on Friday.
The seven-county region needs to test an average of 419 people every day.
In the meantime, the number of Lewis County’s positive cases remains that same at 13. Eleven of them have recovered and the remaining two are in isolation.
Thirty-five people are under quarantine.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.