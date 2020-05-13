Thanking veterans’ spouses by offering a snapshot in time

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but being appreciated is priceless.
To recognize the sacrifices made by military spouses, the Adopt-A-Grandparent: Veterans Edition organization arranged a photo shoot for the wives of veterans at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.
"I wanted to honor the military spouses, the veteran spouses, because often times, when the veterans are no longer in the military, the spouse is forgotten about, they've done years of sacrificing to just be pushed to the wayside," said Melissa Johnson, founder, Adopt-A-Grandparent: Veterans Edition.
But for this occasion, they got the celebrity treatment.
"The activities director here at Samaritan Keep Home brought in makeup, curling irons, and got everyone all dolled up. They were beaming, just beaming," said Johnson.
Samaritan Keep Home workers say the ladies were so excited to get dolled up and have a reason to smile during these hard times.
Denise Kopatz, who runs Blessed By Photography in Carthage, volunteered to take the pictures.
"It's a way for them to step out of their everyday things and have some memories of something happy, especially during this, because everything is unknown," said Kopatz.
Nineteen military spouses are being honored with the photo shoot to remind them they’re cherished, give them a keepsake to remember this moment in time and thank them for their sacrifices.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.