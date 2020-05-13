Wayne Mitchell, 62, of Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WWNY) -Wayne Mitchell, 62, of N. James Street, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Rome Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 13, 1957 in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, the son of Chester Robert Mitchell and Arlene Soditus of Ogdensburg. He graduated from school in Pennsylvania.
He was a very devoted Jehovah Witness. He kept to himself and took great joy in helping others learn about the Bible and its wonderful promises.
He is survived by his mother Arlene Soditus, Ogdensburg; and a brother, David Mitchell, PA.
He is predeceased by his father Chester Robert Mitchell as well as a brother, Dale Robert Mitchell.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are being handled by the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
