Woman allegedly steals vehicle in Norwood
May 13, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 9:22 AM

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - A California woman is accused of stealing a vehicle in Norwood along with some property inside.

State police say 43 year old Jody Laster of Desert Hot Springs, California stole the vehicle on Monday. Inside the vehicle were a debit card and some cash.

Troopers say Syracuse police found her at Hancock International Airport in Syracuse.

Laster was charged with two counts of third-degree grand larceny and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.

She was arraigned in Morristown town court and was released on her own recognizance.

She was ordered to appear in Potsdam town court at a later date.

