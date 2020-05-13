Woman allegedly steals vehicle in Norwood

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - A California woman is accused of stealing a vehicle in Norwood along with some property inside.
State police say 43 year old Jody Laster of Desert Hot Springs, California stole the vehicle on Monday. Inside the vehicle were a debit card and some cash.
Troopers say Syracuse police found her at Hancock International Airport in Syracuse.
Laster was charged with two counts of third-degree grand larceny and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.
She was arraigned in Morristown town court and was released on her own recognizance.
She was ordered to appear in Potsdam town court at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.