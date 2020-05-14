2 arrested in connection with Lowville burglary spree

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a 2-month burglary spree in Lowville.
Village police charged 31 year old Richard Nellenbach of Lowville and 29 year old Sierra Wetmore of Port Leyden with multiple felonies.
The duo is accused of breaking into several businesses, vandalizing them and stealing money, police said.
According to police, 2 of the businesses were burglarized more than once.
Nellenbach is charged with 8 counts of third-degree burglary, 2 counts of second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree grand larceny and possession of stolen property.
He was arraigned and ordered held in the Lewis County Jail on cash bail.
Wetmore was charged with 2 counts of third-degree burglary, 2 counts of second-degree criminal mischief and possession of stolen property.
She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.
