2 charged after deputies seize 180 pounds of pot

DEKALB, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday.
Deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on Route 11 in the town of DeKalb and the occupants, 26 year old Brandy Fisher of Moira and 22 year old Damon Etienne of Hogansburg, were in possession of 180 pounds of marijuana.
They were both charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
Deputies say Fisher also had a small quantity of cocaine. She was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
They were arraigned in Morristown town court and released on their own recognizance. They will appear in DeKalb town court at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.