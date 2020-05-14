Cold to start, but warming up nicely

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This is the north country’s last cold morning for the foreseeable future.
Temperatures started in the 20s and 30s. There’s a freeze warning for northern St. Lawrence County that wraps up at 8 a.m.
Temperatures should warm up quickly and reach around 60 degrees.
The day starts sunny, but clouds increase throughout the day. Rain showers are expected by late afternoon.
Rain continues off and on overnight and through the first half of Friday.
Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
Friday’s highs will be in the low 60s.
It will be partly sunny and around 60 on Saturday.
It will be mostly cloudy with afternoon showers on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
It will be in the upper 50s with showers on Monday.
It will be in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
