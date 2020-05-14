COVID-19: Thursday night update

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two new cases of COVID-19 cropped up in the tri-county region Thursday.
One was in Jefferson County and the other was in Lewis County. St. Lawrence County reported no new cases.
A St. Lawrence County doctor has tested positive for the coronavirus and now 80 to 100 of his patients are in isolation as a precaution.
Two staff members at Watertown’s Samaritan Keep Home have tested positive for COVID-19.
Testing nursing home workers twice a week for COVID-19 is expensive. We got numbers from Lewis County, where there’s really no local money to pay for it.
The loss of sales tax revenue due to the pandemic has taken a toll on municipal finances. Lewis County is asking 26 county employees voluntarily go on furlough; 23 have volunteered.
Financial woes on the state level have union leaders worried about the closure of prisons.
Central New York has now met all criteria to begin Phase 1 of reopening on Friday. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Thursday in Syracuse during his daily briefing.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe is lifting a travel advisory he issued last month due to COVID-19.
At the same time, he extended the temporary suspension of visits to inmates at the county jail to June 1.
It’s a sign of the times: honoring high school seniors not with graduation ceremonies or pep rallies, but rather with signs.
The New Life Christian Church presented Carthage’s VEM Food Pantry with a check for $5,000.
And the Rotary Club of Potsdam donated $1,000 to the Potsdam Neighborhood Center food bank for COVID-19 relief.
