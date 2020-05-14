Cuomo: Central NY can partially reopen Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Central New York has now met all criteria to begin Phase 1 of reopening on Friday.
Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Thursday in Syracuse during his daily briefing.
The region joins Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and the North Country when it comes to partially reopening the economy.
Now that central New York has met all 7 benchmarks required to reopen, industries like construction and manufacturing will be able to get back to work starting Saturday.
The governor said the regions must be vigilant and check numbers daily to make sure the rate of infection isn’t rising.
Don’t underestimate this virus," he said. "Don’t take it lightly.”
Cuomo also said New York is working to build a strong medical manufacturing supply chain inside the state.
"We never again want to be in a position where we need to rely on foreign imports to get critical supplies like N95 masks," he said. "It’s a national security issue."
Cuomo also reported another 157 people died from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
