Divided O’burg council puts Purdy on leave

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A bitterly divided Ogdensburg city council voted 4-3 Thursday afternoon to put city manager Sarah Purdy out on paid administrative leave until she retires.
The move effectively ends Purdy’s tenure as city manager, and caps a tumultuous couple of weeks in Ogdensburg, which has seen the council try - but fail - to hold two meetings, and has seen Mayor Mike Skelly accused of accosting and intimidating city employees, charges he has denied.
The resolution before the council Thursday said Purdy was being benched because she has " failed to implement the necessary budget adjustments requested by this City Council, and has otherwise obstructed its plans to improve the City’s financial health.”
“What hasn’t she done?” asked council member Mike Powers Thursday. “This doesn’t pass the smell test.”
Powers said the council’s actions - including various personnel cuts - are “gonna cost the city in lawsuits.”
But council member Steve Fisher said “I have tried to be open minded and fair in the past months. And it’s more evident that the manager and the majority of the council’s wishes and actions are far, far apart.”
Ultimately, Skelly, Fisher, William Dillabough and John Rishe voted to put Purdy out on paid leave. Powers, Dan Skamperle and Nichole Kennedy voted against it.
Purdy has already announced plans to retire in June.
City planner and assistant city manager Andrea Smith will assume the city manager’s duties for the time being, according to Rishe.
Underlying the dispute over Purdy is how best to cut Ogdensburg’s budget, as it faces a deficit of at least $900,000. The council has voted 4-3 - with the same split as the Purdy vote - to lay off seven city employees, including police officers.
An opinion from the city’s lawyer concluded the layoffs are legal, even though Purdy questioned them.
Powers says several complaints have been filed against Skelly alleging “workplace violence,” and that the charges are being investigated by the state Labor Department.
Skelly has denied acting inappropriately, and told 7 News he’s contacted a lawyer about pursuing libel and defamation charges.
