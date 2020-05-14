Food pantry gets $5,000 donation from church

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a big donation for a big community helper.
The New Life Christian Church presented Carthage’s VEM Food Pantry with a check for $5,000.
The donation came from parishioners at the church who support the food pantry's mission.
The money will go toward crucial food items to keep the pantry shelves filled.
"We wanted to support them and all they're doing in the tangible needs that people have within this area," said Joel Berthet, executive pastor, New Life Christian Church.
"It's absolutely wonderful to know that we can just keep going and not have to worry about what's going on out there. We can still do what we do best in here," said Jody Mono, coordinator, VEM Food Pantry.
There's more good news to share - the food pantry has exceeded it's community challenge, which will help it stay afloat financially throughout the year.
The goal was $22,000. This year donations are well over $33,000.
