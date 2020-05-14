One new case of COVID-19 reported in Jefferson County, 0 in St. Lawrence County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reported 1 new case of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number of people who've tested positive for it to 67.
Officials said no one is hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 63 have recovered from the virus.
There are 26 people in precautionary quarantine, 30 in mandatory quarantine and 4 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 2,437 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department on Thursday, which means the total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus to date remains at 194.
Officials said 154 people have been released from isolation, while 3 are currently hospitalized.
To date, 3,829 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.
