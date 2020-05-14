Lewis County legislators ask employees to voluntarily furlough

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - In an attempt to save money, Lewis County is asking more than two dozen employees to take a temporary leave from their jobs.
In an online meeting Wednesday night, the Board of Legislators passed a resolution that allows for what they call "voluntary temporary employee furloughs."
That means 26 people could voluntarily leave their county positions from May 18 to July 3. It’s expected to save the county roughly $140,000.
Only one board member voted against the plan, District 2 Legislator Randy LaChausse. He’s says he’s worried about employees trying to navigate an overloaded unemployment insurance system.
“I don’t feel that the magnitude of the savings with this voluntary furlough is worthwhile to Lewis County and its employees to put them through it,” he said. “Voluntary is the key word, if they really want to do it, but my fear is they take that step and realize a nightmare after they take that step -- that’s what I’m afraid of."
LaChausse suggests a more comprehensive savings plan, which could include backing off on capital or road construction projects.
Board chair Larry Dolhof says he is confident that 26 people or more will participate and he appreciates their sacrifice.
Departments exempt from furloughs are Public Health, the sheriff’s office, solid waste, and emergency management.
