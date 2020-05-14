Mary Louise Brown, 63, of Watertown

May 14, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 3:42 PM
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary Louise Brown passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2020.

Born June 29, 1956 in Watertown, New York the daughter of Fuller & Ethel (Merrill) Brown.

She is survived by her sons Keith & Patricia McCarthy, Tampa, FL and Shawn McCarthy Lancaster, PA, 4 grandchildren, Trisha, Casey, Zachary, and Riley and 2 great-grandchildren

A marriage to Ralph McCarthy ended in divorce.

Also surviving are siblings Rita & Mark McCarthy, Sun City, AZ, Lisa & Steve Crumb, Adams, NY and Ron and Melissa Brown, Evans Mills, NY.

She is pre-deceased by her parents and siblings Robert, Judy, Cindy, Karen, Linda, Larry, Rickey, and Fuller Jr

At the time of her death she resided in Pennsylvania and was as a bar manager at the Red Lion Inn, Harrisburg, PA

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and working on her home.

A graveside service for the family will be Tuesday May 12, 2020 at 11 am.

