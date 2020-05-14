Mary Louise Brown, 63, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary Louise Brown passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2020.
Born June 29, 1956 in Watertown, New York the daughter of Fuller & Ethel (Merrill) Brown.
She is survived by her sons Keith & Patricia McCarthy, Tampa, FL and Shawn McCarthy Lancaster, PA, 4 grandchildren, Trisha, Casey, Zachary, and Riley and 2 great-grandchildren
A marriage to Ralph McCarthy ended in divorce.
Also surviving are siblings Rita & Mark McCarthy, Sun City, AZ, Lisa & Steve Crumb, Adams, NY and Ron and Melissa Brown, Evans Mills, NY.
She is pre-deceased by her parents and siblings Robert, Judy, Cindy, Karen, Linda, Larry, Rickey, and Fuller Jr
At the time of her death she resided in Pennsylvania and was as a bar manager at the Red Lion Inn, Harrisburg, PA
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and working on her home.
A graveside service for the family will be Tuesday May 12, 2020 at 11 am.
