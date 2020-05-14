Mel’s Sports History: Marc Stevens & Dana White

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This history lesson is a two-parter with a mixed-martial-arts theme.
In the first, Mel speaks with Marc Stevens. Stevens was an outstanding wrestler at South Jefferson who went to the University of Buffalo. After that, he began a career in mixed martial arts.
Mel takes us back to 2010 when Stevens was a part of a UFC series on Spike TV called The Ultimate Fighter.
In the second part, Mel takes us to Canastota in 2016, when he had a chance to speak with the most powerful person in mixed martial arts: UFC president Dana White.
