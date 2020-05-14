Muriel L. “Tootie” Disco, 76, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Muriel L. “Tootie” Disco, 76, of 162 Osborne Road, Harrisville, passed away May 13, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
She was born on December 23, 1943 in Pitcairn, NY, the daughter of Arthur D. and Mary A. (Tomlinson) McEathron. Her parents passed away when she was six years old and she was raised by her beloved sister Madeline McCartha.
Muriel graduated from Gouverneur High School. She then married John L. Disco on September 28, 1963 at the Gouverneur Methodist Church. The couple resided in Gouverneur until 1984 when they moved to Brownville. Following her husband’s retirement from Verizon Communications in 1998 they moved to Watertown.
Muriel worked at JRC as a teacher’s assistant and a therapy aid from 1989 to 2001. She then provided home health care and worked at the Ives Hill Retirement Community.
Her beloved husband John passed away June18, 2006. She met her loving companion Wendell Francisco in 2007 and moved to Harrisville. She and Wendell enjoyed traveling and wintering in Mooresville, NC. Muriel loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crossword puzzles and word searches, and she was well known for her homemade donuts and Susie Q cakes.
Besides her companion Wendell, she is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Michael J. (Heather L.) Disco, Evans Mills, Jeffrey A. (Brenda) Disco, Watertown, Jason R. Disco, Baldwinsville; a daughter and son-in-law, Debra L. (John) Fletcher, Mooresville, NC; her brother and sister-in-law, John (Everett) and Ruth McEathron, Dover Plains, her sister-in-law, 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her dog Gigi.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, John, three sisters, Madeline McCartha, Bessie Stevens, Maude Finley and four brothers, Herbert, Robert, Harold and Daniel McEathron.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Monday, May 18th at Brownville Cemetery. We please ask you wear a mask and be respectful of social distancing.
Donations may be made to the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center 453 Gaffney Dr., Watertown, NY 13601.
