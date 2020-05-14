Muriel L. “Tootie” Disco, 76, of Harrisville

Her beloved husband John passed away June18, 2006. She met her loving companion Wendell Francisco in 2007 and moved to Harrisville. She and Wendell enjoyed traveling and wintering in Mooresville, NC. Muriel loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crossword puzzles and word searches, and she was well known for her homemade donuts and Susie Q cakes.