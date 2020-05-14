Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind - Movie Review

Natalie was earning a living as an actress from the age of four and her mother, a difficult and histrionic person, certainly pushed Natalie to work and make money, so the family could reap the benefits. Natalie grew up fast and never had much of a childhood. She had to become tough in the business, even though Robert Redford tells us she had the biggest heart of anyone he knew. It’s this heart and her ability to touch people and live happily in a remarkable blended family that shines through in the film. Everyone loved Natalie, even her husband’s step sons, from his second marriage to Marion Marshall. Instead of being resentful and stand offish, she embraced Joshua Donen and his brother, the same was true for Wagner’s biological daughter with Marion, Katie. There didn’t seem to be any resentment between Wagner and his ex –wife, or Wood and her ex-husband, Natasha’s biological father, Phillip Gregson. Wagner and Wood were married to each other twice and both were married to someone else in the interval of their marriages.