Potsdam Rotary donates $1,000 to food bank

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Rotary Club of Potsdam has donated $1,000 to the Potsdam Neighborhood Center food bank for COVID-19 relief. The gift was made possible in part by a grant from the Rotary Foundation.
"Potsdam Rotary is pleased to provide this needed support to the Neighborhood Center during this worldwide pandemic," said Club President Duane Pelkey. "For more than 90 years our club has been stepping up in the Potsdam community to assist those in need. This donation is just one aspect of how Rotary International is responding to the impact of the global COVID-19 crisis."
In April, Potsdam Rotarians voted to donate what they would usually spend on weekly lunch meetings to the food bank instead. The club is currently meeting online.
“We are immensely appreciative,” said Potsdam Neighborhood Center Director Kristal Hayes. “The money will provide a good deal of food to our clients. It takes a village, they say, and we definitely cannot do what we do without the support of great organizations like the Rotary and our community. We wish, safety, and patience for everyone. We will get through this!”
