Sandra S. Bouchard, 81, of Massena

Sandra first worked as a bank teller at Ogdensburg Trust Company for many years before moving to Massena, where she worked for a few years at Massena Savings and Loan. Most importantly, she was a devoted and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Sandra was a longtime communicant of the Church of the Sacred Heart and enjoyed doing ceramics, reading, and was very thoughtful in sending cards to her many friends and family. She cherished and shared the memories she made throughout her life with others