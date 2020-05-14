Sheriff lifting travel restriction advisory

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe is lifting a travel advisory he issued last month due to COVID-19.
The advisory will end just after midnight Friday, which also happens to be the date the north country will see a partial reopening of the economy.
Bigwarfe issued the a travel restriction advisory on April 7 because, at the time, the county had the most rapidly growing number of coronavirus cases in all of New York state.
“I appreciate the cooperation during this period in refraining from non-essential travel. Through your efforts we have kept the COVID virus from spreading even further,” said Bigwarfe in a news release. “Please remember to continue to be vigilant and follow all public health directives to help prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.”
