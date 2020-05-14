A sign of the times: honoring the Class of 2020

BEAVER RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a sign of the times: honoring high school seniors not with graduation ceremonies or pep rallies, but rather with signs.
With all of the typical senior sendoff events canceled or in limbo, local high schools are getting creative with ways to still acknowledge senior accomplishments.
At Lowville Academy and Watertown High, digital congratulations run all day. At Copenhagen Central, a tribute to the seniors hangs in the windows.
"They're missing so much and we just want to do things for them; this is just one way," said Scott Connell, Copenhagen Central School District superintendent.
At Beaver River Central, all 68 seniors are together at school again - smiling on the front lawn for students and parents to come see.
“It’s really nice to come to school and see all of our faces and just to, like, kind of reminisce. You look at each person and remember all the memories you have had with them,” said Makenna Boliver, Beaver River class president.
Local students say it's been hard not having closure for the abrupt end to their final year.
"There's that sting of knowing you can't finish your time here and have all the time you were supposed to, but coming and seeing these, and the support the school is giving, is a really nice thing," said Natalie Monnat, Beaver River class vice president.
This year's seniors have lost their classes, sports, trips, musicals, proms, pep rallies and much more.
So to get something special, rather than lose something special, was much needed.
"They've worked so hard to get here. They deserve everything. We're doing what we can," said Gretchen Monnat, Beaver River class advisor.
This weekend, the students are welcome to take their signs home as a keepsake to remember their unique senior year.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.