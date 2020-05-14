St. Lawrence County doctor speaks out about having COVID-19

"Let's say I carry the virus right now and I give it to you, it can be from anywhere between 2 and 14 days where you develop symptoms - if you develop symptoms at all. And by that time, you get sick for a few days and get tested and get the results. That's going to be 20 days out from when you contacted me. Now if you come back and test me and say Greg Healey was one of Jeff's contacts, well, I am going to test negative unless I am extremely ill with it. But if I was asymptomatic, which is 90 percent of the people who contract this virus, I will now test negative and you're going to say, oh, it wasn't Greg Healey. Well, it could have been," he said.