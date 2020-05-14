St. Lawrence County Jail visits suspended through June 1

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The temporary suspension of visits to inmates at the St. Lawrence County Jail is now extended to June 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clergy and attorneys needing access to inmates are asked to contact 315-379-2367 to pre-arrange appointments for admittance.
Arrangements will remain at the discretion of the sheriff.
“Preventing and mitigating transmission not only protects the health of incarcerated individuals and staff members, it also protects the health of our community,” said Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe in a news release.
