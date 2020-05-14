The staggering cost of testing Lewis County nursing home workers

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Testing nursing home workers twice a week for COVID-19 is expensive. We got numbers from Lewis County, where there’s really no local money to pay for it.
In order to test the 250 employees that work at the residential healthcare facility at Lewis County General Hospital twice a week as mandated by the state, it'll cost the facility $49,000 a week. That's according to CEO Gerry Cayer.
He says the cost to run one test at the lab has increased to $100.
"I can assure you, nowhere in our budget is that directive built in and on top of that we have received cuts in reimbursement from the Medicaid program that came in the 11th hour," said Cayer.
Cayer says there have been no positive cases in residents or employees at the hospital's nursing home.
He says as of Thursday morning, the facility had 554 kits to test employees, but with testing 250 people twice a week, those will soon be gone.
"At our burn rate, we will run out of kits for the nursing home the middle of next week," he said.
The facility now has to figure out how to get more test kits in order to meet the state's directive and it may find help from the state.
"Testing staff twice a week, yes, it's onerous and I understand it's a pain, but we have to do everything we could do and testing twice a week I know we can do and I will help them get the tests if they can't get them," said Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Cayer says there are other facilities in Lewis County where staff will have to be tested, too.
And with every nursing home and adult care facility in the state testing employees twice a week, Cayer says he thinks there will be a struggle to process all the tests at the labs.
