14th confirmed coronavirus case identified in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County Public Health officials announced their 14th confirmed case of COVID-19 Thursday morning.
Officials say the latest case was identified Wednesday afternoon and is in isolation at home.
That puts three people in isolation after testing positive. Eleven of the 14 have recovered.
The county has tested 955 people, with 77 of the tests coming back negative. Results are pending for 164 tests. Thirty-six people are under quarantine.
