Vintage Soaps - New Theme Week Coming

CBS looks back at some of daytime drama’s most memorable characters as “Theme Weeks” featuring classic episodes of THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS and THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL continue,
Monday, May 18-Friday, May 22on the CBS Television Network. THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS from Sony Pictures Television, now in its 47th season (and 31 straight as the most-watched daytime drama), will offer a close-up of the Winters family, featuring episodes with the legendary Kristoff St. John as family patriarch Neil Winters; Shemar Moore (CBS’ S.W.A.T.) as his brother, Malcolm; Bryton James as Neil’s adopted son, Devon Hamilton; Victoria Rowell as his wife, Drucilla Winters; Tonya Lee Williams as sister-in-law Dr. Olivia Barber; and Christel Khalil as Neil’s daughter, Lily Winters. The series airs weekdays (12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.
THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL from Bell-Phillip Television, now in its 33rd year on the Network, celebrates the one and only Brooke Logan (original cast member Katherine Kelly Lang) with an entire week of great romance, greater rivalries and a few scandals, on THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL. The series airs weekdays (1:30-2:00 PM, ET/12:30-1:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. Storylines for Y&R’s “Winters Family” episodes are as follows: On
Monday, May 18
Kristoff St. John makes his Y&R debut when Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) crosses paths with a newly hired Neil Winters (St. John) at Jabot. Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) receives disturbing news about Brock (Beau Kazer), and Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams) and Nate (Nathan Purdee) share a difference of opinion. The episode originally aired Feb. 13, 1991. On
Tuesday, May 19
Neil’s (St. John) estranged brother, Malcolm (Shemar Moore, in his first appearance on Y&R), arrives in Genoa City; Cricket (Lauralee Bell) faces a tough battle in court; and Victor (Eric Braeden) takes a leap of faith to help Hope (Signy Coleman). The episode originally aired May 6, 1994. On
Wednesday, May 20
The Winters family comes to Devon’s (Bryton James) rescue; Kevin (Greg Rikaart) turns over a new leaf; and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes a confession to Bobby Marsino (John Enos). The episode originally aired Feb. 9, 2005. On
Thursday, May 21
Neil (St. John) searches for Lily (Christel Khalil) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) in California with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow), while Drucilla (Rowell) stands her ground with Malcolm (Moore) back home, and Michael (Christian Le Blanc) learns of Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) connection to Tom Fisher (Roscoe Born). The episode originally aired June 29, 2005. On
Friday, May 22
Neil (St. John) and Drucilla’s (Rowell) adoption of Devon (James) is official; Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Davidson) plot to keep Gloria (Judith Chapman) in line; and Jill (Walton) searches for answers about her past. The episode originally aired Dec. 7, 2006. Then, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL’s “The One, the Only Brooke Logan” storylines include: On
Monday, May 18
After their fairy-tale wedding, Eric (original cast member John McCook) whisks Brooke (original cast member Katherine Kelly Lang) away on their honeymoon in a beautiful hot air balloon and then on a romantic ride through the Southern California desert on horseback. Eric winds down their magical day by surprising his new bride with a lavish desert oasis where they will celebrate being Mr. and Mrs. Eric Forrester. Meanwhile, Ridge (then played by Ronn Moss) attempts to convince Stephanie (Susan Flannery) to let go of her animosity towards her ex-husband’s sexy, young wife and get on with her life. The episode originally aired Jan. 9, 1991. On
Tuesday, May 19
After a run-in with Taylor (Hunter Tylo) over Ridge (then played by Ronn Moss), Brooke (Lang) concocts a plan to shock both Taylor and Stephanie (Flannery) at the press conference announcing Forrester Creations’ newest line, “Brooke’s Bedroom.” With the help of Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman), Brooke surprises the Forresters and the press by appearing in sexy lingerie on top of a bed in the Forrester Showroom. Watching on the Fashion Channel from home, Taylor, Ridge’s current wife, is mortified when Brooke describes the line as the “legacy of Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan.” The episode originally aired Dec. 11, 1998.
Then on Wednesday, May 20
In B&B’s special 5000th episode, Brooke (Lang) waits outside the Forresters’ Big Bear cabin for Ridge (then played by Ronn Moss), reluctant to go in by herself given her history with Stephanie (Susan Flannery). Once inside, a temporary truce is called and the four original B&B characters, Brooke, Ridge, Eric (McCook) and Stephanie, share memories of their personal and professional ups and downs through the years, including the first time Brooke met the Forresters in 1987. The episode originally aired Feb. 16, 2007.
On Thursday, May 21
Brooke (Lang) and Nick (Wagner) exchange vows with one another in a beautiful park in front of the ocean before sailing away to their honeymoon on Nick’s boat at sunset. Jackie (Lesley-Anne Down) worries that Brooke’s daughter, Bridget (Ashley Jones), still has feelings for Nick. The episode originally aired July 7, 2006.
Rounding out the week on Friday, May 22
Eric (McCook) gives Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) a rundown of what Brooke (Lang) has been up to since he’s been gone, but is careful not to mention Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). In an epic and romantic reunion, Brooke imagines seeing Ridge at the water staircase only to realize that it isn’t a dream and he’s standing before her holding a single rose. The episode originally aired Dec. 19, 2013.
