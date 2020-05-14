Vintage Soaps - New Theme Week Coming

After their fairy-tale wedding, Eric (original cast member John McCook) whisks Brooke (original cast member Katherine Kelly Lang) away on their honeymoon in a beautiful hot air balloon and then on a romantic ride through the Southern California desert on horseback. Eric winds down their magical day by surprising his new bride with a lavish desert oasis where they will celebrate being Mr. and Mrs. Eric Forrester. Meanwhile, Ridge (then played by Ronn Moss) attempts to convince Stephanie (Susan Flannery) to let go of her animosity towards her ex-husband’s sexy, young wife and get on with her life. The episode originally aired Jan. 9, 1991. On