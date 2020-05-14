Volunteer Transportation Center resumes giving rides to all medical appointments

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center has resumed providing rides to clients to any medical office which is taking appointments.
Director of Communications Jeremiah Papineau appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch his interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.
The VTC limited transportation for clients on March 16 to only life-sustaining appointments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On May 6, the center resumed giving clients rides to all medical appointments.
For more information about how you can help the VTC or to become a volunteer driver, contact the agency at 315-788-0422 or visit www.VolunteerTransportationCenter.org.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.