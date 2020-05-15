Athlete of the Week: MeSean Johnson

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week, we honor an outstanding student athlete whose abilities in a variety of sports earn him this week’s Athlete of the Week award.
MeSean Johnson of Ogdensburg Free Academy is a talented basketball player. He averaged 16 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds and 4 steals per game this season. His 572 career assists are a school record.
MeSean won the Jukowski Award for his success on and off the court.
That follows up a football season where he rushed for 885 yards, 372 receiving yards and returned 2 punts for touchdowns.
In the classroom, he had a 94 average and is a member of the National Honor Society. A well rounded individual, indeed.
MeSean is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 15, 2020. To see a little of MeSean in action, and hear from him, click on the picture above this post to watch Mel Busler’s report.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.