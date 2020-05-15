COVID-19: Friday night update

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two new cases of COVID-19 cropped up in the tri-county region Friday.
They were both in Jefferson County. Lewis County and St. Lawrence County reported no new cases.
The north country became one of 5 regions in the state to partially reopen their economies Friday. We checked with a local business to see how it prepared to get back to work.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that state beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware will open Friday, May 22.
Golf courses can open back up Saturday.
Hair salons and barbershops in the north country could reopen for business in 2 weeks.
Samaritan Health says it will cost it $140,000 per week to test employees at its long term care facilities. The state requires nursing home workers to be tested twice a week for COVID-19.
Who can get tested for COVID-19? The state has expanded its guidance, but not anyone can just go get one.
Child care facilities are likely to get busier as more people go back to work and schools remain closed.
City and county courts in Jefferson and Lewis counties will open up next week.
We looked at how Jefferson Community College prepared for its virtual graduation.
Samaritan Auxiliary announced Friday it has canceled this year’s One Night, One Diamond event due to concerns about COVID-19.
