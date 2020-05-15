Cuomo, Stefanik sound off about $3T coronavirus relief bill

“Speaker Pelosi did not reach across the aisle even once to work with Republicans on this $3 trillion, 1,800 page partisan wish list. This $3 trillion bill is a non-starter written behind closed doors. We need a bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill immediately to provide support for our rural counties and municipalities across our District. The New York Congressional Delegation has effectively worked to propose solutions whether its increased funds for hospitals, nursing homes, or testing capacity. The Speaker needs to reach out to all Members to negotiate a package rather than writing her bill behind closed doors and jamming in her partisan wish list including a federal takeover of state and local elections, the release of prisoners including illegal immigrants and violent offenders, and providing funding to sanctuary cities. This legislation will never become law, and Speaker Pelosi knows it. This political game is offensive to the spirit of the body of Congress and to the American people who are hurting and deserve bipartisan relief now.