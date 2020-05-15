Doyle R. Page, 82, of Buckton

BUCKTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Doyle R. Page, 82, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. Following his wishes, his family will honor his life privately. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Doyle was born in Potsdam on May 19, 1937, son of the late Albert V. and Dorothy (Russell) Page. He graduated from St. Lawrence Central School as Salutatorian of the Class of 1955. He left the North Country for California in 1967 and took a job as a Transport Driver for Sunline Medical Transit. He moved back to Buckton in 2004, living by his Dunbar family, who made sure he was taken care of. He enjoyed puzzles and reading, making special trips to town for the daily newspaper. For the last couple of years his health failed requiring three weekly trips for dialysis treatments. A recent minor surgery took its toll on him that he was unable to recover. He is survived by two sisters: Lorraine Moore of Potsdam and Yvonne Frye of MA, a sister-in-law, Janet Page of Brasher Falls, and his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Alberta Dunbar and Gloria Jessmer and one brother, Lee Page, his brothers-in-law, Orville W. Dunbar, Emerson Jessmer, Lloyd Moore, and Danny Frye. As special thank you from his sisters for the special care by his niece, Debra DeLorme. In lieu of flowers, food or charitable donations, Doyle’s family has begun a memorial fundraiser. The family is requesting donations to honor Doyle by clicking on the Donate Now button at www.hammillfh.com