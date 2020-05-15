Frank C. Daniels Jr., 72, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Frank C. Daniels Jr., 72, of 300 Barker Road, Antwerp, passed away at home on Friday, May 15, 2020, where he was surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence County.
He was born on November 16, 1947 in Alexandria Bay, NY, son of Frank Charles and Verna (Ely) Daniels Sr. He graduated from Indian River High School.
Frank married Christine Hamblin on October 7, 1972 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Watertown. He was a self employed contractor in the local area throughout his career. He enjoyed fishing and trapping and he was an avid Yankees fan.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife Christine Daniels, Antwerp; two daughters and their husbands, Melissa and Ronnie Brown, Evans Mills, Tammy and William Maloy, Antwerp; five grandchildren, Billy Maloy Jr., Meranda Brown, Renee Daniels, Amber Brown and Ronnie Brown Jr., seven great grandchildren; three sisters, Sandy Flournay, GA, Trudy June, Rossie, NY, Christine Murray, Chippewa, NY, many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents two brothers, James and Michael Daniels predeceased him.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was his wish to be cremated and the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
