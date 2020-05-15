How JCC prepared for virtual graduation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College will hold its commencement ceremony Friday, but because of COVID-19, graduates won't cross the stage.
David Bowhall, a graphic designer at Jefferson Community College, has been busy over the last few weeks, putting together a commencement for this year's graduates online.
"Unfortunately, we can't do it in person and have them walk across the stage. So, we strongly feel they deserve something, and that was kind of the factor behind it all," he said.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, commencement ceremonies across the country won't happen. Jefferson Community College is one of fewer than five SUNY schools to host the event online first.
"There are some places that aren't doing anything and that just was not what we wanted to do. That wasn't acceptable. They worked hard, so we've been working hard to put this ceremony together for them," said JCC President Dr. Ty Stone.
The ceremony can be seen on YouTube. Students sent in their information along with pictures that will be displayed as their names are called, similar to an in-person graduation.
While this style is most definitely a first for schools, Dr. Stone says she hopes the ceremony gives graduates some closure for their time spent at JCC.
"We have to be deliberate about finding bright lights along the way and celebrating those things that still matter to us and so that's why we wanted to do this in this way," she said.
Graduation in a different way, but one still remembered.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.