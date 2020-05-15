How a Lewis County manufacturer got ready to reopen Monday

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s game on for a Lewis County manufacturer, which makes sports fencing and netting.
There are signs of life at Grand Slam Safety.
The Croghan company manufactures sports fencing and is expected to reopen Monday.
Founding partner Mick Lehman says staff is itching to get back to work.
"We have a great group of people here and they all want to work, and they're all anxious to come back to work," he said.
That includes Production Supervisor Gus Tavolt who was part of a wave of temporary layoffs at the start of the shutdown.
"That really came as quite a shock," he said.
Here's how the company will be able to reopen:
- the size of the facility will help keep people socially distanced
- only employees are allowed inside
- anyone entering has to sign in and out
- employees will be screened and have their temperature taken
"We're following the guidance as best we can. We believe that we're ready," said Lehman.
During the shutdown, Grand Slam Safety has still done work for essential businesses. That allowed some staff, like Tavolt, to come back, but only on a limited basis.
Now Tavolt says he's looking forward to a full-time paycheck.
"I've basically went this whole time without actually having my unemployment settled at this point. So, to actually get back to having a paycheck has been a big thing for me," he said.
Lehman says a dividing curtain made of solid vinyl instead of mesh could be repurposed for manufacturers as they try to comply with COVID-19 precaution.
"Our divider curtains could be used for a manufacturing facility where they need to provide better separation between work stations," he said.
Lehman says his production crew will work in house and the rest of the staff will continue working remotely.
