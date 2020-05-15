JC Penney forestalls bankruptcy filing

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - J.C. Penney, which has stores in Watertown and Massena, has forestalled a bankruptcy filing by making a $17 million interest payment.
The retailer had skipped an interest payment of $12 million in mid-April, kicking off a 30-day grace period. Another non-payment would have meant default.
Friday's payment comes as reports are swirling about an expected bankruptcy filing.
Penney would become the fourth major retailer to file for bankruptcy protection. J.Crew, Neiman Marcus and Stage Stores have filed for Chapter 11 this month.
U.S. retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4 percent from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away, threatened stores across the country and weighed down a sinking economy.
The Commerce Department’s report on retail purchases showed a sector that has collapsed so quickly that sales over the past 12 months are down a crippling 21.6 percent.
The sharpest drops from March to April were at clothiers, electronics stores, furniture stores and restaurants.
A long-standing migration of consumers toward online purchases is accelerating, with that segment posting a 8.4 percent monthly gain. Measured year over year, online sales surged 21.6 percent.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.