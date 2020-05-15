Jefferson County sees spike in overdoses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A spike in drug overdoses in Jefferson County has officials alarmed.
According to Jefferson County Public Health, last week there were 10 suspected overdoses and 2 of them were fatal.
There were 5 suspected overdoses the previous week, bringing the total to 15 for the first half of May.
April had a total of 41 suspected overdoses, 4 of them fatal.
“We are very concerned about overdose activity in Jefferson County this year, particularly an uptick this week where we’ve received regular daily reports from first responders that have included two fatalities. Of the 11 confirmed overdoses this year, 73% are attributable to the opioid Fentanyl. The Jefferson County departments of Community Services and Public Health are working with many community partners to ensure the public knows about resources readily available to obtain assistance, treatment and recovery. This situation will continue to be monitored closely,” said Public Health Planner Stephen Jennings in a statement.
There is help, even with the pandemic.
Here's a list of community resources for people dealing with substance abuse problems:
- Anchor Recovery Center of NNY: 315-836-3460
- Credo Community Center for Treatment of Addictions: 315-788-1530
- ACR Health: 315-785-8222
- Samaritan Addiction Services: 315-779-5060
- Samaritan Medical Center - social worker on call: 315-785-4516
- Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
- Northern Regional Center for Independent Living: 315-785-8703 business hours; and (315) 785-8708 nights and weekends.
- Mobile Crisis Jefferson County: 315-782-2327
- Hope Line: 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text 46736
