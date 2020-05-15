Jefferson County sees spike in overdoses

“We are very concerned about overdose activity in Jefferson County this year, particularly an uptick this week where we’ve received regular daily reports from first responders that have included two fatalities. Of the 11 confirmed overdoses this year, 73% are attributable to the opioid Fentanyl. The Jefferson County departments of Community Services and Public Health are working with many community partners to ensure the public knows about resources readily available to obtain assistance, treatment and recovery. This situation will continue to be monitored closely,” said Public Health Planner Stephen Jennings in a statement.