Julie R. Madlin, 64, of Watertown

She was born on April 11, 1956, in Watertown, NY, the daughter of the late Jack and Nettie (Compo) Madlin. Julie graduated in 1974 from Watertown High School. A few years later, she moved to Rochester, NY and started a family. Before moving back to Watertown, in 1998, she worked in food service at various elementary schools in Rochester. In Watertown, she was employed with Sacred Heart Daycare and Benchmark.