Landon W. “Lany” Cook, 17, of Akwesasne

Lany was born January 28, 2003 in Massena, the son of Joseph P. and Shawna (Ransom) Cook. He was currently a Junior at CCVS and had a great love and skill for playing the guitar and dancing “the jigg”. He loved to be outdoors – hunting, fishing, and trapping were just a few of his favorite activities. Lany also loved to fix and ride on anything with a motor and enjoyed working around the farm and doing carpentry work. Lany was “an old soul at a young age” who loved to visit with anyone and was always willing to learn from his elders. He will be fondly remembered always being one who loved to tell and hear a good joke. He also had a very generous spirit and his spirit and love will live on through the generous gift of life as an organ donor.