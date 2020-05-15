Landon W. “Lany” Cook, 17, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Landon W. “Lany” Cook, 17, of 487 Cook Road, tragically passed away Thursday afternoon, May 14, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse.
Lany was born January 28, 2003 in Massena, the son of Joseph P. and Shawna (Ransom) Cook. He was currently a Junior at CCVS and had a great love and skill for playing the guitar and dancing “the jigg”. He loved to be outdoors – hunting, fishing, and trapping were just a few of his favorite activities. Lany also loved to fix and ride on anything with a motor and enjoyed working around the farm and doing carpentry work. Lany was “an old soul at a young age” who loved to visit with anyone and was always willing to learn from his elders. He will be fondly remembered always being one who loved to tell and hear a good joke. He also had a very generous spirit and his spirit and love will live on through the generous gift of life as an organ donor.
Lany is survived by his parents, Joe and Shawna; his siblings, Cheyenne Thompson and her husband, Nolan; Erin Cook and her companion, Wallace “Beets” Thompson; Nancy Cook and her companion, Rathahonni Oakes; and Lincoln Cook and his companion. Kieran King; his nieces and nephews, Brantley, Clayton, Joey, and Vaeda Thompson, Emory and Mavis Oakes, and Ivy Cook; his maternal grandmother, Elaine Cook; his godparents, Mitchell Cook and Stacy Skidders; his goddaughter, Mavis Oakes; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Lany was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, William and Freda Cook and his maternal grandfather, Abe J. Ransom.
Due to the current health restrictions, services will be held privately with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Private burial will be in Kateri Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations in his memory to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Agriculture Program.
Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and photos, leave condolences, and sign his virtual register book by viewing his obituary at www.donaldsonfh.com. A live webcasting of his funeral service will also be available by clicking his obituary, then photos and videos at www.donaldsonfh.com on Wednesday 2:00 PM.
